AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will run close to 10 degrees above average the next few days. High pressure is in control of the Panhandle weather until the weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s. By the weekend and weak cold front sweeps through and brings temperatures back down near average. There is a very small chance of a few showers or thundershowers Thursday or Friday, mainly across the eastern Panhandle, and another small rain chance next Monday.

