A Warm Start to the Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see sunny skies for the rest of the day today with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70′s for most of the area. Winds will stay on the calm side throughout the day and the night tonight as well. Temperatures tonight will stay on the mild side, dipping into the 40′s. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be fairly similar, with highs building into the low 80′s with sunny skies and a bit of a southerly breeze in the air.

