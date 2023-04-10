Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Ruby Salzman, Mike Roden, and Chase Davis

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Ruby Salzman, Mike Roden and Chase Davis on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Ruby Salzman, WT Softball Player:

We chat with Ruby while her and the team are on their way to Austin, about how well this season is going for them, what they’re doing different, their mindset and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

We chat with Mike about district baseball and softball this week starting with West Plains and Randall, then Tascosa and Palo Duro and more!

Chase Davis, Captain of the Amarillo Wranglers:

We chat with Chase about their previous recent wins, their playoff run and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

