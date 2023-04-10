Registration now open for Discovery Center’s Summer Camps with 8 different themes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center has opened registration for their summer camps, with eight themes to choose from.

The Discovery Center offers camps for children ages three to kids entering fifth grade.

The camp dates this year start June 5 to July 28 with a three-day camp the week of July 4.

These camps are all week long, and parents can register their children for one whole week or all summer long.

This year there will be eight themes to choose from over the summer, with each week filled with age-appropriate activities, crafts, and science-based curriculum from qualified teachers

The themes offered are:

Braving the Wilderness

Beautiful Oops

Lost in the Solar System

Make It or Break It

Superhero Instruction Manual

Where the Wild Things Are

Age of the Dinosaus

Secret Spy Society

Campers who are entering 1st through 5th grade will also have an assigned day at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center.

Spots are limited, to register click here.

$175/week for members

$225/week for non-members

