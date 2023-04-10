Registration now open for Discovery Center’s Summer Camps with 8 different themes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center has opened registration for their summer camps, with eight themes to choose from.
The Discovery Center offers camps for children ages three to kids entering fifth grade.
The camp dates this year start June 5 to July 28 with a three-day camp the week of July 4.
These camps are all week long, and parents can register their children for one whole week or all summer long.
This year there will be eight themes to choose from over the summer, with each week filled with age-appropriate activities, crafts, and science-based curriculum from qualified teachers
The themes offered are:
- Braving the Wilderness
- Beautiful Oops
- Lost in the Solar System
- Make It or Break It
- Superhero Instruction Manual
- Where the Wild Things Are
- Age of the Dinosaus
- Secret Spy Society
Campers who are entering 1st through 5th grade will also have an assigned day at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center.
Spots are limited, to register click here.
- $175/week for members
- $225/week for non-members
