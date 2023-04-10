Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Potter County approves 14-day work period for Fire and Rescue Department employees

Benefitting both citizens and employees, the 14-day work period will decrease burnout and allow more flexibility for employees to recover after an incident and
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Benefitting both citizens and employees, the 14-day work period will decrease burnout and allow more flexibility for employees to recover after an incident and prepare to work after taking time off.

The Fire and Rescue Department was previously working on a five-day work period, but needed to reconsider after hiring more full-time employees.

“What we’re doing is extending it to a 14-day work period that is the same hours, same pay days, same everything. It just gives us the ability to adjust days off within a 14-day period instead of a five,” said Richard Lake, fire chief for Potter County.

Over the past few months, firefighters have been busy with different incidents resulting in less downtime.

“Basically it gives them an advantage to be able to have a little more time off to recover from an incident. This way they don’t have to be going home at three or four o’clock in the morning, and have to be back at work at nine. There’s benefits to the county as well because it gives us the ability to adjust those days off more within the 14-day period. It cuts down a little bit on overtime,” said Lake.

Potter County Fire and Rescue is hopeful the 14-day work period will be successful for all parties involved.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of a semi rollover on I-40 westbound at...
Amarillo officials responding to semi rollover on I-40
Two are dead after a head-on crash in Moore County on State Highway 152 early Saturday morning.
Two dead following head-on crash in Moore County
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
The Clovis Police Department are looking for three persons of interest who may have knowledge...
Clovis police looking for 3 persons of interest related to deadly shooting

Latest News

Mission 2540, a non-profit in our area, aims at helping children who live in low income...
Mission 2540 aims to help Amarillo children and families in need
The West Texas A&M University will be hosting April’s Great Book Series “Shooting an Elephant”...
WT hosting April’s Great Book Series on ‘Shooting an Elephant’
The Clovis Police Department are looking for three persons of interest who may have knowledge...
Clovis police looking for 3 persons of interest related to deadly shooting
The Amarillo League of Women Voters will release their latest Voters Guides the week.
League of Women Voters releasing voters guide and hosting 2 candidate forums