Potter County approves 14-day work period for Fire and Rescue Department employees

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Benefitting both citizens and employees, the 14-day work period will decrease burnout and allow more flexibility for employees to recover after an incident and prepare to work after taking time off.

The Fire and Rescue Department was previously working on a five-day work period, but needed to reconsider after hiring more full-time employees.

“What we’re doing is extending it to a 14-day work period that is the same hours, same pay days, same everything. It just gives us the ability to adjust days off within a 14-day period instead of a five,” said Richard Lake, fire chief for Potter County.

Over the past few months, firefighters have been busy with different incidents resulting in less downtime.

“Basically it gives them an advantage to be able to have a little more time off to recover from an incident. This way they don’t have to be going home at three or four o’clock in the morning, and have to be back at work at nine. There’s benefits to the county as well because it gives us the ability to adjust those days off more within the 14-day period. It cuts down a little bit on overtime,” said Lake.

Potter County Fire and Rescue is hopeful the 14-day work period will be successful for all parties involved.

