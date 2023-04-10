Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Police: ‘Active aggressor’ in downtown Louisville, Kentucky

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street for a reported active shooting incident the morning of Monday, April 10, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - There is a report of an active shooting incident in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Police confirmed via Twitter: “an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of a semi rollover on I-40 westbound at...
Amarillo officials responding to semi rollover on I-40
Two are dead after a head-on crash in Moore County on State Highway 152 early Saturday morning.
Two dead following head-on crash in Moore County
Multiple agencies are on scene of a grass fire in Carson County.
Carson County grass fire 353 acres, 100% contained
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police: Suspect arrested, accused of killing elderly man in early February
Oklahoma University officials investigating possible active shooter on campus
Oklahoma University officials investigating possible active shooter on campus

Latest News

The Milwaukee Police Department released footage from a deadly February police shooting....
GRAPHIC: Wisconsin police release footage in the fatal shooting of Herman Lucas
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott is pushing for a pardon for Daniel Perry.
Texas governor seeks to pardon man convicted of murder
The Milwaukee Police Department released footage from a deadly February police shooting....
GRAPHIC: Wisconsin police release footage in the fatal shooting of Herman Lucas
A Texas judge's abortion ruling ignites a new showdown that could harm Republicans.
White House reacts to abortion pill rulings