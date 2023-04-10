Opening week at Hodgetown- Homestand Highlights

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles return to Hodgetown on Tuesday for opening week. After winning the short opening series on the road in Frisco this past weekend, the Sod Poodles are excited to welcome their fans back to Hodgetown for a season full of fun.

Tuesday is opening night as the Soddies welcome the Corpus Christi Hooks. The Sod Poodles are kicking off night one with an opening night firework show.

On Wednesday, the Pointy Boots de Amarillo return. The team will be sporting its Pointy Boots jerseys. Hodgetown will also be offering $1 hot dogs for ‘Weiner Wednesday,’ and $5 margaritas.

Thirsty Thursdays are back at Hodgetown with $2 drafts, $2 fountain sodas, and $5.50 beer yard refills.

Friday night fireworks are back, and the first show will be held following Friday nights game.

Then on Saturday, the day everyone has been waiting for, the Amarillo Calf Fries will be hitting the field. The Sod Poodles will be wearing their alternate identity for the first time!

To round out the series, it is Hometown Hero Sunday. It will be 50% off tickets for all military and active first responders.

Sod Poodles Homestand Highlights (Amarillo Sod Poodles)

