Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Opening week at Hodgetown- Homestand Highlights

Ruckus was the most popular name chosen by over 1,000 local elementary students. (Source:...
Ruckus was the most popular name chosen by over 1,000 local elementary students. (Source: Amarillo Sod Poodles)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles return to Hodgetown on Tuesday for opening week. After winning the short opening series on the road in Frisco this past weekend, the Sod Poodles are excited to welcome their fans back to Hodgetown for a season full of fun.

Tuesday is opening night as the Soddies welcome the Corpus Christi Hooks. The Sod Poodles are kicking off night one with an opening night firework show.

On Wednesday, the Pointy Boots de Amarillo return. The team will be sporting its Pointy Boots jerseys. Hodgetown will also be offering $1 hot dogs for ‘Weiner Wednesday,’ and $5 margaritas.

Thirsty Thursdays are back at Hodgetown with $2 drafts, $2 fountain sodas, and $5.50 beer yard refills.

Friday night fireworks are back, and the first show will be held following Friday nights game.

Then on Saturday, the day everyone has been waiting for, the Amarillo Calf Fries will be hitting the field. The Sod Poodles will be wearing their alternate identity for the first time!

To round out the series, it is Hometown Hero Sunday. It will be 50% off tickets for all military and active first responders.

We will have exciting and exclusive coverage of the Sod Poodles starting on Tuesday, so make sure to tune in and keep up on newschannel10.com

Sod Poodles Homestand Highlights
Sod Poodles Homestand Highlights(Amarillo Sod Poodles)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of a semi rollover on I-40 westbound at...
Amarillo officials responding to semi rollover on I-40
Two are dead after a head-on crash in Moore County on State Highway 152 early Saturday morning.
Two dead following head-on crash in Moore County
Multiple agencies are on scene of a grass fire in Carson County.
Carson County grass fire 353 acres, 100% contained
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police: Suspect arrested, accused of killing elderly man in early February
Oklahoma University officials investigating possible active shooter on campus
Oklahoma University officials investigating possible active shooter on campus

Latest News

Sod Poodles win opening series
Soddies capture the opening series win against the Roughriders
Amarillo Wranglers
Wranglers win last regular season home game, still fighting for a playoff run
Bushland Baseball
Falcons pick up another district win in 12-0 shutout over Dimmitt
Wranglers pick up the win over the Lone Star Brahmas.
Wranglers inch closer to playoff berth with win over Brahmas