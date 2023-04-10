New in Amarillo: Industrial family businesses with Tx Panhandle roots come to town

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle-based businesses are expanding to Amarillo. This week’s spotlight is on the industrial field with two family-made businesses in the Panhandle.

Wild West Pressure Cleaning

If you’re tired of a dirty and smelly trash can, this business is right up your alley.

Wild West Pressure Cleaning is a Canyon based company expanding to Amarillo.

It specializes in sanitizing trash bins by using pressurized water heated to over 200 degrees, killing 99 percent of all germs and bacteria.

“There’s a host of bacteria and viruses and many diseases that come from your trash cans and handling them every day,” said Brady Galland, owner of Wild West Pressure Cleaning. “Just by touching the handles a lot of people transfer bacteria and viruses onto their hands and into their and touch their faces and all that. Our process sanitizes them completely.”

The sanitizing truck comes to your house the same day your trash gets picked up. Then, they clean the trash can right on the curb, and haul off the germs and dirty water in the self-contained cleaning unit.

On their website, there are multiple options for cleanings, which are monthly, quarterly, and one-time options.

The business can also clean dumpsters.

Texas Tools & Equipment

Texas Tools & Equipment has opened in Amarillo.

The store originated in Lubbock and carries high-quality tools and equipment for professionals and DIYers

It focuses on the tools themselves, not the materials or accessories that accompany them.

Texas Tool & Equipment aims to have a knowledgeable staff to help customers.

“We’ve all had that experience of going in and not being able to find someone to help you and if you do find someone, them not really knowing anything about what they’re selling you,” said Landon Lutrick, assistant manager at Texas Tool & Equipment. “We try to be very different in that way.”

They say in Amarillo, they’ve seen more customers buying construction equipment but they also sell to metal fabricators, farmers and ranchers, cotton gins, handymen, and specialty tradesmen.

