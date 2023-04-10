Who's Hiring?
Mission 2540 aims to help Amarillo children and families in need

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mission 2540, a non-profit in our area, aims at helping children who live in low income multi-housing communities.

The organization provides kids with after school activates they can do with each other, snacks, crafts, bible studies and more.

Brooks Boyett says their goal is to build community and provide a positive impact among the children.

“We want kids number one to know that they matter, that they’re important, we want them to know that they’re loved and care for and we want families to know there’s somebody here,” says Found of Mission 2540, Brooks Boyett.

Mission 2540 was started in 2005 starting with just a couple of communities, now they serve over 10 communities across Amarillo.

Boyett says they also provide kids with school supplies during August, as well as Christmas presents around the holidays.

Not only do they aim to help children in these areas, they also help out the families when they need it.

They assist with rent, bills, groceries, medicine, gas, vehicle maintenance, and more.

“We come in contact with a lot of single parent families, we come in contact with a lot of refugee families that need just help and a community to surround them and so that’s what we’re able to do,” says Boyett.

Boyett says their goal is build relationships with the families so they know they don’t have to go through life’s difficulties alone.

To learn more about how to become a volunteer or to donate to Mission 2540, click here.

