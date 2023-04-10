Who's Hiring?
League of Women Voters releasing voters guide and hosting 2 candidate forums

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will release their latest Voters Guides the week.

On April 10, the voters guide will be released in English and Spanish and will also be available online.

The Voters Guide will also be available at these following locations:

  • Public Libraries.
  • United Grocery Stores.
  • Market 33.
  • Palace Coffee Locations.
  • Roaster Coffee Locations.
  • Senior Living Centers.
  • Randall County Annex.
  • Election Administration Offices.
  • Local High Schools.

The Amarillo League of Women Voters and Elevate Amarillo will also host two public Candidate Forums on April 11, at Cole Community Center and April 13, at Amarillo College Washington St. Campus.

Potter and Randall County elections administrators will have voting machines available so voters can see how cumulative voting works, starting at 5:30 p.m.

HTeaO will provide tea and water and league members will provide refreshments for both forums.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

