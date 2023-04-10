Who's Hiring?
Justice Department appeals Amarillo federal judges order halting abortion pill

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Justice Department on Monday called a Texas court ruling that would halt approval of a commonly used abortion pill in the U.S. while asking a federal appeals court to put the decision on hold.

According to The Associated Press, the appeals was filed after there were conflicting court rulings over the legality of the abortion medication mifepristone that has been available for more than 20 years.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk from Amarillo issued his decision Friday but ruled it would not take effect for seven days.

His decision came at nearly the same time a separate federal judge in Washington directed U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.

“The court’s sweeping nationwide relief was especially unwarranted given the balance of harms: If allowed to take effect, the court’s order would thwart FDA’s scientific judgment and severely harm women, particularly those for whom mifepristone is a medical or practical necessity,” the Justice Department wrote.

According to The Associated Press, the conflicting decisions is likely to put the issue on the path to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

