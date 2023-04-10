Foggy Start, Warm Finish

After the wonderful rain of Easter Sunday, overnight moisture is leading to patchy fog across many parts of the area, especially those that saw rain yesterday. This will gradually clear after sunrise, leading to sunny skies with highs climbing into the upper-70°s. Winds will be light out of the north. Tonight, we’ll only drop into the upper-40°s. Look for temperatures to climb into the 80°s this week, with Thursday and Friday being a bit breezy. Aside from all of that, this week looks quiet, without any additional moisture.

