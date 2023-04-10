Clovis police looking for 3 persons of interest related to deadly shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department are looking for three persons of interest who may have knowledge of the early morning shooting.

Officials say, investigators are searching for Israel Barela, Dante Gooden and Tamar Johnson.

On Monday at around 1:05 a.m., police were called about shots fired in the area of the Clovis Apartments, at N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd area.

Police found 22-year-old Mathew Nelson suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders began life-saving measures before taking Nelson to the hospital for further treatment.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Nelson died from the injuries received in the shooting.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is investigating the homicide.

If anyone has information on the location of these three people or on this shooting, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit, in conjunction with the Clovis Police Department, are... Posted by Clovis Police Department on Monday, April 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.