Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clovis police investigating homicide after man killed in shooting

Clovis Police Department said one person is dead after a shooting this morning.
Clovis Police Department said one person is dead after a shooting this morning.(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis Police Department said one person is dead after a shooting this morning.

Officials said about 1:05 a.m. on Monday, police were called about shots fired in the area of the Clovis Apartments, located at 1000 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Police found 22-year-old Mathew Nelson suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders began life-saving measures before taking Nelson to the hospital for further treatment.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Nelson died from the injuries received in the shooting.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is investigating the homicide.

If anyone has information on this shooting, call CPD at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of a semi rollover on I-40 westbound at...
Amarillo officials responding to semi rollover on I-40
Two are dead after a head-on crash in Moore County on State Highway 152 early Saturday morning.
Two dead following head-on crash in Moore County
Multiple agencies are on scene of a grass fire in Carson County.
Carson County grass fire 353 acres, 100% contained
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police: Suspect arrested, accused of killing elderly man in early February
Oklahoma University officials investigating possible active shooter on campus
Oklahoma University officials investigating possible active shooter on campus

Latest News

New in Amarillo: Industrial family businesses with Tx Panhandle roots come to town
New in Amarillo: Industrial family businesses with Tx Panhandle roots come to town
Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of a semi rollover on I-40 westbound at...
Amarillo officials responding to semi rollover on I-40
Two are dead after a head-on crash in Moore County on State Highway 152 early Saturday morning.
Two dead following head-on crash in Moore County
Multiple agencies are on scene of a grass fire in Carson County.
Carson County grass fire 353 acres, 100% contained