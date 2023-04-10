Clovis police investigating homicide after man killed in shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis Police Department said one person is dead after a shooting this morning.

Officials said about 1:05 a.m. on Monday, police were called about shots fired in the area of the Clovis Apartments, located at 1000 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Police found 22-year-old Mathew Nelson suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders began life-saving measures before taking Nelson to the hospital for further treatment.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Nelson died from the injuries received in the shooting.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is investigating the homicide.

If anyone has information on this shooting, call CPD at (575) 769-1921.

