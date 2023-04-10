Who's Hiring?
18-month-old run over by loaded grain wagon dies from injuries, police say

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) – An 18-month-old child died last week after being run over by a loaded grain wagon.

A family member was backing up a loaded feed wagon using a skidloader to push the wagon backward around 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday, according to the Mill Hall Borough Police Department.

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.

Emergency service personnel did all they could, but the 18-month-old died from their injuries.

Police determined the incident was accidental.

