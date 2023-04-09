Wranglers win last regular season home game, still fighting for a playoff run

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers welcomed the Lone Star Brahmas back to the Budweiser Bull Pen Saturday night for their last regular season home game.

The Wranglers came out with captured the shutout win 1-0 over the Brahmas, and taking the weekend series after the 3-0 victory on Friday night.

The lone goal of the evening came from Ronan Walsh and assisted by Chase Davis 6:46 into the first period and the Wranglers would keep that lead the entirety of the game.

Still looking for a playoff berth, the Amarillo will play the Oklahoma Warriors on the road this upcoming weekend to round out the regular season.

