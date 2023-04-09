Two dead following head-on crash in Moore County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two are dead after a head-on crash in Moore County on State Highway 152 early Saturday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. about 17.5 miles east of Dumas.

Jeremy Lamb, 45, of Fairfield, Montana was driving west on SH 152, while another driver, Matthew Smith, 25, of Borger was driving east.

Lamb was driving on the wrong side of the road and hit Smith head-on.

Lamb and Smith were both pronounced dead on scene by Moore County Justice of the Peace, Barbara Mulanax.

Lamb also had a passenger in his car, 31-year-old Karen Smith, she was air-lifted to Northwest Texas Hospital with non-life threating injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

