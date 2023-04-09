A Stormy Easter!

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see pop-up storms moving through the area for the rest of the day today, likely ending at about midnight tonight. A couple of them might be on the slightly severe side, but no severe outbreak is expected; the main threats with these storms will be some periods of gusty winds, some brief heavy downpours, and the development of some small (and possibly moderate) sized hail. After it moves out of the area tonight, the skies will be mostly clear with temperatures dipping into the 40′s. Monday will feature sunny skies, calm winds, and comfortable temperatures in the 70′s.

