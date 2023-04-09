Who's Hiring?
Soddies capture the opening series win against the Roughriders

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles captured the opening series of the 2023 campaign over the Frisco Roughriders after a 5-3 win on Saturday night.

After a rocky start in game one, the Sod Poodles won game two and three to snag the series.

Caleb Roberts helped put Amarillo on the board first in game three after an RBI single to center field that brought home Jordan Lawler. Poodles up 1-0 in the top of the first.

Then thanks to two home runs, one from Tim Tawa in the top of the second and another from Ryan Bliss in the top of the third, the Sod Poodles extended their lead 3-0.

The bottom of the fifth rolls around, and the Roughriders get on the board after an RBI single from Evan Carter and a 2 RBI double from Luisangel Acuna to tie it up 3-3.

Top of the seventh and Roberts triples on a sharp fly ball to center field and Bliss and Lawler both score giving Amarillo back the lead.

The Sod Poodles kept that lead the rest of the game to capture the series win.

The Soddies will open up at home this Tuesday against the Corpus Christi Hooks. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

