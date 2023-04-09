Who's Hiring?
Easter Showers Bring May Flowers

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There will be a bit of moisture available in the air tomorrow, maybe spurting some showers/thunderstorms during the day on Easter Sunday. They look to be very scattered, so not everyone will get to see a measurable mount of rainfall; the south and east part of the area will have the best chance at seeing some rain tomorrow. The chance looks to end tomorrow night, making way for a mostly clear Monday. The majority of the work week looks to be on the dry/sunny side with warm temperatures to accompany the sunshine.

