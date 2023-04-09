Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Carson County grass fire 353 acres, 100% contained

Multiple agencies are on scene of a grass fire in Carson County.
Multiple agencies are on scene of a grass fire in Carson County.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Carson County grass fire is now 100 percent contained.

Officials say the fire was on Hwy 60 just inside Carson County.

Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 353 acres and is 100 percent contained, forward progression has stopped.

Officials said 15 structures were threatened, but no evacuations took place.

Officials say the cause of the fire was a wielding start.

Agency’s on scene were Texas A&M Forest Service, Pantex Fire and Rescue, Randall County fire Dept, Lake Tanglewood Volunteer Fire Dept, Panhandle Fire Dept, Claude Volunteer Fire Dept and Potter County Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police: Suspect arrested, accused of killing elderly man in early February
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
A multi-agency operation on April 5, and April 6 resulted in the arrest of three people for...
Multi-agency operation resulted in 3 arrested for online solicitation of a minor

Latest News

Oklahoma University officials investigating possible active shooter on campus
Oklahoma University officials investigating possible active shooter on campus
Rabies Vaccine
Experts believe drought is cause of lower rabies cases in the Panhandle
An Amarillo federal judge has ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion medication...
UPDATE: Competing rulings leaves access to abortion pill in uncertainty, awaits decision
After a three year hiatus because of COVID, the Webb family in Hedley is hosting their 34th...
Webb Shooting Preserve hosts annual Easter party for the public this weekend