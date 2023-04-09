Carson County grass fire 353 acres, 100% contained

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Carson County grass fire is now 100 percent contained.

Officials say the fire was on Hwy 60 just inside Carson County.

Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 353 acres and is 100 percent contained, forward progression has stopped.

Officials said 15 structures were threatened, but no evacuations took place.

Officials say the cause of the fire was a wielding start.

Agency’s on scene were Texas A&M Forest Service, Pantex Fire and Rescue, Randall County fire Dept, Lake Tanglewood Volunteer Fire Dept, Panhandle Fire Dept, Claude Volunteer Fire Dept and Potter County Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.