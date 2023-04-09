Who's Hiring?
Amarillo officials responding to semi rollover on I-40

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of a semi rollover on I-40 westbound at the interchange.

At 4:04 p.m. officers were sent to a one vehicle accident, upon arriving the semi was rolled over.

Officials say there is one person with unknown injuries.

Officers are still on scene, along with a NewsChannel10 crew.

Our crews say it looks like traffic is backed up to Ross St.

