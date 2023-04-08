Who's Hiring?
Wranglers inch closer to playoff berth with win over Brahmas

VIDEO: Wranglers inch closer to playoff berth with win over Brahmas
By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers picked up the win on Friday night over the Lone Star Brahmas 3-0 at the Budweiser Bull Pen.

The win came in large part thanks to a masterful performance from Connor McDonough in net, who finished with 19 saves in the shutout performance.

The game was scoreless until the final minute of the second period when Chase Davis redirected a pass from Pierce Patterson into the net to put the Wranglers ahead.

The Wranglers added two more goals in the final three minutes of the game, including an empty netter, to come away with the victory.

The Ice Wolves, who currently hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the Wranglers division, lost in overtime on Friday. That along with the Wranglers win puts Amarillo within one point of overtaking the Ice Wolves and earning a spot in the playoffs.

The Wranglers will have another chance for a win on Saturday night in the regular season home finale.

