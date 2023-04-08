Some Showers Possible

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Beautiful day on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Saturday night clouds increase ahead of the next little system that brings a 30-40% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Most of the Panhandle has a chance for some rain but not all of the Panhandle will get wet. Next week looks dry and quiet with temperatures rising above average to near 80 degrees.

