Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Some Showers Possible

By Kevin Selle
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Beautiful day on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Saturday night clouds increase ahead of the next little system that brings a 30-40% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Most of the Panhandle has a chance for some rain but not all of the Panhandle will get wet. Next week looks dry and quiet with temperatures rising above average to near 80 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Cory Blake Graves
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on assault charges in custody
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police: Suspect arrested, accused of killing elderly man in early February
A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment

Latest News

Rabies Vaccine
Experts believe drought is cause of lower rabies cases in the Panhandle
Some Showers Possible
There’s quite a bit to unpack with our holiday weekend outlook.
Easter Weekend Outlook 4/7
Shelden Web Graphic
Easter Weekend Outlook