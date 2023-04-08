Sod Poodles pick up first win of the season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles picked up their first win of the season in Frisco to move to 1-1 on the season.

Starting pitcher Luke Albright was dominant in his first start, going five innings and striking out seven while only allowing one run.

At the plate, the Sod Poodles got all of their scoring done in the fifth inning thanks to a two-RBI triple from Ryan Bliss which was immediately followed by an RBI single from Jordan Lawlar to put Amarillo up 3-1.

That was all the scoring the game saw, as both pitching staffs held the respective lineups scoreless for the remainder of the game. Kyle Backhus took the mound in the ninth and put the game away to pick up his first game of the season.

The Sod Poodles have just one more game in Frisco as the series wraps up on Saturday.

