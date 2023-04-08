Oklahoma University officials investigating possible active shooter on campus

NORMAN, O.K. (KFDA) - The University of Oklahoma Police Department is investigating a possible active shooter and shots fired on campus in the Van Vleet Oval area

Campus officials have alerted the public to take immediate action, through the university’s Facebook page.

They’re asking everyone to avoid the South Oval area and take shelter in place until everything is officials cleared.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.