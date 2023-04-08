Oklahoma University officials investigating possible active shooter on campus
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORMAN, O.K. (KFDA) - The University of Oklahoma Police Department is investigating a possible active shooter and shots fired on campus in the Van Vleet Oval area
Campus officials have alerted the public to take immediate action, through the university’s Facebook page.
They’re asking everyone to avoid the South Oval area and take shelter in place until everything is officials cleared.
We will continue to update as more information becomes available.
