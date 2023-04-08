Multiple agencies working grass fire in Carson County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple agencies are on scene of a grass fire in Carson County.

Officials say the fire is on Hwy 60 just inside Carson County.

Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated to be 50 acres and is 50 percent contained, forward progression has stopped.

They are on scene engaging the fire with heavy equipment.

Officials also say 15 structures are threatened, but there are no evacuations at this time.

They are also working in unified command with the Pantex Fire Department.

Other agencies are also on scene, along with NewsChannel10.

