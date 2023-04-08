Who's Hiring?
Falcons pick up another district win in 12-0 shutout over Dimmitt

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons picked up another district win their 12-0 shutout over the Dimmitt Bobcats at Hodgetown on Friday afternoon.

The Falcons now move to 17-3 overall and 4-0 in district action.

The Bobcats are now 10-9 and 2-2 in district.

Cannon Melbon was awarded to win on the bump for the Falcons as he pitched the complete game for the shutout.

