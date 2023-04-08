Experts believe drought is cause of lower rabies cases in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Spring has sprung and with that comes rabies season, with the first case of the year being reported in Dickens County on March 31.

While experts say rabies cases are more prominent in the springtime, the weather plays a big part, and more specifically rainfall.

Dr. Pearson, with Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital, says over the past few years case numbers have been low in the Panhandle due to the drought.

He goes on to say, rabies is found mostly in skunks in the Panhandle and around springtime is when the population rises.

The amount of rabies cases depends on the skunk population which is dependent on their food supply, which depends on rain.

“If it’s dry there’s not that much forage out there. So the animals, the wildlife is not flourishing. If we have a wet year, I expect population explosion because everything is just hunkered down right now waiting for something to grow,” says Pearson.

It is common for there to be a cyclical pattern with rabies, where it ebbs and flows every six to eight years depending on the skunk population.

“As it starts each year getting bigger and bigger than the coyote population starts following it each year. Pretty soon our population gets big enough that they’re eating all the skunks and or rabies takes off in this kind of population and it crashes,” explains Pearson.

Dr. Pearson says as a veterinarian, rabies cases popping up in the region alarm him because not only are pets at risk, but his clients are too.

He continues to explain that in the 5,000 years of history of the virus, only 3 humans have survived after contracting symptoms.

We are expecting rainfall this weekend, which could mean an increase in skunks and an increase in rabies. However, NewsChannel10′s meteorologist Sheldon Breshears, says it will have little effect in the drought we’re in.

“If one rain is gonna get us out of a drought, it’s going to be a biblical kind of rain for sure because this is going to be literally a drop in the bucket if we get rain,” said Breashears. “It’s certainly going to take a prolonged period of several rains to really start to make any progress on the severe drought that we’re in right now.”

Although we can expect the number of rabies cases to stay low, Dr. Pearson says that doesn’t mean it’s okay to skip out on this year’s vaccinations.

“Even if the numbers are low right now, you need to get your pets vaccinated and up to date because we’ve already seen a case in the region and probably, we’ll see more and it is safer to have them vaccinated than to hope that you don’t get exposed,” said Pearson. “Just because the little numbers are low, doesn’t mean they’re nonexistent. So, staying on top of the rabies vaccination, keeping your pets up to date is the safest, best move we can make,” says Pearson.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.