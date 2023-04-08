Beautiful Today, Showers Tomorrow?

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day today, with temperatures staying on the comfortable side. Temperatures will be on the milder side tonight, dipping into the 40′s. Some clouds will build later in the night ahead of what could be our next weather maker. There will be a bit of moisture available in the air tomorrow, maybe spurting some showers/thunderstorms. They look to be very scattered, so not everyone will get to see a measurable mount of rainfall; the south and east part of the area will have the best chance at seeing some rain tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.