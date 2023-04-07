Who's Hiring?
West Texas A&M sweeps WNMU, improve to 35-4

West Texas A&M sweeps WNMU, improve to 35-4
By Preston Moore
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The 14th-ranked Lady Buffs completed a three-game sweep of Western New Mexico today at Schaeffer Park.

The Lady Buffs, now 19-1 at home, did not allow a single run all series, nor did any game extend past six innings.

They swept a double-header on Thursday in 10-0 and 12-0 victories, each game ending after five innings.

Today, the series sweep was completed in an 8-0 victory at Schaeffer Park.

With the win, the Lady Buffs improve to 35-4 on the year, with their only losses coming in an away series at #4 UT Tyler and one home loss to Oklahoma Christian.

The Lady Buffs will next be in Canyon on Saturday, April 15 for a series versus Texas A&M International after an away series versus St. Edward’s.

Tune in to NewsChannel 10 and check NewsChannel10.com for full coverage.

