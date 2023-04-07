Who's Hiring?
Webb Shooting Preserve hosts annual Easter party for the public this weekend

By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a three year hiatus because of COVID-19, the Webb family in White Deer is hosting their 34th annual Easter party.

It’s free and open to everyone. The public is invited to come out for a fun filled Easter potluck, message and egg hunt.

“It’s just exciting. I like to watch the kids run around and hunt the eggs and stuff. It’s just enjoyable,” said Wesley Webb, owner of Webb Shooting Preserve.

The Webb family loves to be outdoors with family and surrounded by friends. From the beginning, Webb had a vision to bring the community together.

“We had this big Easter egg hunt and I come from a large family and I enjoyed that so much that when I got this place, we started the Easter egg hunt for everybody,” said Webb.

The Webb family is proud of their family traditions and is hopeful their legacy will live on.

“My best friend and his family wants to carry on the tradition and I think that’s really something special. And it makes my family feel proud that other people really enjoy it so much that they want to carry on this tradition,” said Donny Webb, Wesley Webb’s oldest son.

“The Webb Shooting Preserve is a gift of enjoyment to many people and those people are a gift of enjoyment to Wesley and I. The Ranch is a magical place for all ages,” said Vela Webb, owner of Webb Shooting Preserve.

The event will start around 11:00 a.m. For directions to the ranch, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

