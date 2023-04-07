Warming Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High temperatures will climb into the 80s by the middle of next week. There is a chance for some showers, and maybe a few thunderstorms on Easter Sunday. Mainly light rain, scattered, with a few thunderstorms possible mainly across the southeastern areas of the Panhandle. The rain chance runs about 30% around Amarillo and higher to the southeast. The forecast models have come and gone with the rain chance on Sunday but the latest trend increases confidence for at least scattered showers. After the system move by look for low 80s next week.

