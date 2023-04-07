Two boys killed in crash involving 17-year-old driver near Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS confirmed the deaths of two boys after a collision involving three vehicles on the eastbound lanes of US 190 shortly after 6 p.m. on April 6.

According to DPS troopers, the crash happened when the 17-year-old driver of a 2004 Chevrolet pick-up, who was originally headed westbound on US 190, made a U-turn into the path of two vehicles. DPS said 17-year-old driver collided into a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic, and a 2017 Ford F-350.

Two boys riding as passengers in the Sonic, ages 8 and 10, were killed in the collision, DPS said. A GoFundMe account set up to help the family cover funeral and burial expenses identified the children as Devlin and Shae Eveleth. DPS has not officially released the names of the children.

Devlin and Shae Eveleth (Photo used with permission) (GoFundMe)

Meanwhile, the driver of the Sonic the boys were riding in, a 35-year-old woman, was also taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

DPS said the teen driver of the Chevy pickup was also injured in the collision, but did not provide an update on that individual’s condition.

It’s unknown if the driver of the Ford F-350, described only as a 42-year-old man, was injured, DPS said.

“Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to obey all traffic laws and signage. Disregarding traffic laws greatly increases the probability of being involved in a traffic crash. If you are doing a U-turn, you must give right-of-way to vehicles approaching from the front and/or rear,” DPS said in a statement.

This crash is still under investigation.

