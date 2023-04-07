Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Hutton Sharp, John Doan and Phil Woodall

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Hutton Sharp, John Doan and Phil Woodall on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Hutton Sharp, Tascosa Girls Soccer Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Sharp about how the end of their season went, their playoff run, expectations for next season and more!

John Doan, Canyon Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Doan about their recent win against West Plains, the team’s performance, what needs improvement and more!

Phil Woodall, TPSN:

We chat with Phil about Amarillo High’s 23rd straight win in softball, what local teams have the best chance of bringing home a State title and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

