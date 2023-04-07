Sod Poodles’ Kyle Backhus ready for challenge of pitching at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles start their 2023 campaign on the road in Frisco Thursday nigh, but the home opener is this Tuesday.

One of the players returning to the Sod Poodles roster this season is reliever Kyle Backhus.

Backhus will make his way back to Hodgetown after being called up in August of last season.

Though he only made 11 appearances last year, he held the opposing lineups scoreless in nine of those games. Now, he is looking to help other pitchers adjust to the unique ballpark.

“I kind of had a little delay in spring training, I was doing a little bit of rehab on my throwing, but I’m healthy,” Backhus said. “I’m 100% ready to go, and it’s just getting back on the mound, getting reps. I’m going to try to take everything I got last year from myself and from the other guys I’ve played with and try to pass along the knowledge and the experience, and I’m going to still be learning myself. I didn’t really get to go through the wringer for the whole season, I had like 11 appearances, so I really got just a small sample size. When it comes along, I’m going to rely on some of the guys that have been here to kind of help me get through that.”

Make sure to tune into NewsChannel 10 and keep up on our website for our special coverage of opening day starting at noon on Tuesday.

We will have exclusive interviews with team personnel including one of the players on the Sod Poodles roster.

