Ruben on the Road: Exploring passions with Perryton High School FCCLA

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - We explore a student-led organization allowing members to showcase their passion in this latest edition of Ruben on the Road.

Perryton High School FCCLA Advisor Stacy Tanner said FCCLA, which stands for Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, is the only student-led organization that has the center focus as the family.

That can range from fashion design, interior design, culinary arts, child development, personal finance, and more.

“Really, it’s endless. Anything that you want to spread awareness or anything that you want to speak about or just talk about, there’s probably a category for it,” said Isabella Hansen, senior, Perryton High School.

The program is teaching high school students about the community.

“Compared to all my other extracurriculars such as sports or academics, FCCLA really taught me just to look inside my community and act for the benefit of others rather than myself. So I definitely gained that perspective,” said Sofia Flores, senior, Perryton High School.

Some of the students said by trying to make the community a better place, they are able to learn more about themselves, too.

“Programs like FCCLA are important for our community and our school because we are trying to help solve our community’s problems. Being part of this, it helped expand my leadership skills and it helped me have the motivation I needed to complete this,” said Carlos Hernandez, junior, Perryton High School.

Flores said she is able to pave her own way when working on projects in FCCLA.

“FCCLA has so many projects, so many different things, and the thing I like the most about it is that it all depends on you, whether what passions you have, you can make something out of it rather than following the rules in another extracurricular. This is all about you,” Flores said.

Ruben on the Road will have more stories like this. Keep up to date with him by following his Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

