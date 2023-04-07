Who's Hiring?
Road closures to impact Georgia and Bell Street, Old Fritch Highway next week

TxDOT will be closing the Old Fritch Highway for patching repairs and other work.
TxDOT will be closing the Old Fritch Highway for patching repairs and other work.((Source: TxDOT))
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be closing the Old Fritch Highway for patching repairs and other work.

The Old Fritch Highway will be closed just off of SH 136 on Monday and Tuesday, April 10 and 11.

Also next week, TxDOT will close the right westbound lane of SL 335 from the Georgia street entrance ramp to the west side of the Bell overpass, to resume polymer overlay work.

