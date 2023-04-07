Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Pianist John Bayless to perform at Amarillo College

John Bayless
John Bayless(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A renowned pianist who was born in the Texas Panhandle will perform at Amarillo College on April 11.

John Bayless, who was born in Borger, has performed worldwide and will play for the fourth and final installment of AC’s 2022-2023 Art Force Piano Series, an AC press release said.

“We are equally thrilled and honored that John Bayless will perform for us here at Amarillo College,” said Dr. Bruce Lin, artistic director for the concert series and director of piano at AC.

After Bayless suffered a stroke in 2007, he was unable to use his right hand, but learned to play with only one hand.

”Mr. Bayless is not only a remarkable man and an incredible artist, he is an inspiration to those who have faced traumatic setbacks in their lives. What a wonderful capstone event this will be for our Art Force Piano Series,” Lin said.

At 17 years old, Bayless attended the Julliard School of Music and went on to study with Leonard Bernstein. Bayless composes and records his music.

He has produced CD’s, including best-sellers “Bach on Abbey Road,” which was one of the top 10 best-selling albums of the 1980s, and “The Puccini Album,” which was Billboard’s No. 1 top-selling album for 19 weeks.

For the concert, Bayless will perform a variety of music from opera, Broadway shows, music from the movies, and the Beatles.

The free concert is 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Concert Hall Theater on Washington Street Campus.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Cory Blake Graves
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on assault charges in custody
A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment
Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at...
Newborn surrendered to medical center under Safe Haven Act
Potter County officials are warning residents about a scam that says the victim is under...
Potter County officials warn of ‘money laundering and drug trafficking’ scam

Latest News

The Amarillo Job Fair is scheduled for next week.
Amarilo Job Fair scheduled for Tuesday
The Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization (AMPO) is providing two opportunities for...
Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization hosting ‘Road to Progress’ meeting for April
Shi Lee will be hosting their 7th Annual Citywide Easter Egg Hunt this Sunday.
Shi Lee hosting Easter Egg Hunt this Sunday
Sleeping bags and blankets
WT student helps those in need by starting ‘Sleeping Bags of Blessings’