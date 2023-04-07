Pianist John Bayless to perform at Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A renowned pianist who was born in the Texas Panhandle will perform at Amarillo College on April 11.

John Bayless, who was born in Borger, has performed worldwide and will play for the fourth and final installment of AC’s 2022-2023 Art Force Piano Series, an AC press release said.

“We are equally thrilled and honored that John Bayless will perform for us here at Amarillo College,” said Dr. Bruce Lin, artistic director for the concert series and director of piano at AC.

After Bayless suffered a stroke in 2007, he was unable to use his right hand, but learned to play with only one hand.

”Mr. Bayless is not only a remarkable man and an incredible artist, he is an inspiration to those who have faced traumatic setbacks in their lives. What a wonderful capstone event this will be for our Art Force Piano Series,” Lin said.

At 17 years old, Bayless attended the Julliard School of Music and went on to study with Leonard Bernstein. Bayless composes and records his music.

He has produced CD’s, including best-sellers “Bach on Abbey Road,” which was one of the top 10 best-selling albums of the 1980s, and “The Puccini Album,” which was Billboard’s No. 1 top-selling album for 19 weeks.

For the concert, Bayless will perform a variety of music from opera, Broadway shows, music from the movies, and the Beatles.

The free concert is 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Concert Hall Theater on Washington Street Campus.

