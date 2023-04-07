Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Payne Williams throws a gem as Sandies one-hit the Dons for second straight day

Amarillo High baseball takes down Palo Duro for second straight day.
Amarillo High baseball takes down Palo Duro for second straight day.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies took down the Palo Duro Dons 11-0 on Thursday, marking the second straight win over the Dons for the Sandies.

Not only was it the second straight win, but Sandies pitcher Payne Williams threw a one-hitter against the Dons after Sandies pitcher Sawyer Shipman one-hit the Dons on Wednesday.

At the plate, the Sandies had three players (Connor Haelzle, Cannon Davis, and Jake Self) finish with two RBIs on the day.

The win solidifies the Sandies place atop this district with a week of from district play coming for Amarillo High. Although the Sandies have no district matchups scheduled next week, they do have a non-district game scheduled with Covenant to keep the team fresh once district play picks back up with two matchups against Tascosa the following week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment
Potter County Fire
Potter County grass fire 75% contained, Hutchinson County fire 100% contained
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Cory Blake Graves
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on assault charges in custody
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Amarillo

Latest News

Amarillo High softball takes down Caprock for 23rd straight win.
Lady Sandies softball wins 23rd straight with 5-2 victory over Caprock
Amarillo Sod Poodles
Sod Poodles’ Kyle Backhus ready for challenge of pitching at Hodgetown
Bushland Baseball
Falcons dominating district despite playing without a home field
If you missed today’s interviews with Randon Johnson, Mike Roden and Dennis Humphrey on the...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Randon Johnson, Mike Roden and Dennis Humphrey