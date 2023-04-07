Payne Williams throws a gem as Sandies one-hit the Dons for second straight day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies took down the Palo Duro Dons 11-0 on Thursday, marking the second straight win over the Dons for the Sandies.

Not only was it the second straight win, but Sandies pitcher Payne Williams threw a one-hitter against the Dons after Sandies pitcher Sawyer Shipman one-hit the Dons on Wednesday.

At the plate, the Sandies had three players (Connor Haelzle, Cannon Davis, and Jake Self) finish with two RBIs on the day.

The win solidifies the Sandies place atop this district with a week of from district play coming for Amarillo High. Although the Sandies have no district matchups scheduled next week, they do have a non-district game scheduled with Covenant to keep the team fresh once district play picks back up with two matchups against Tascosa the following week.

