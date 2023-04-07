Who's Hiring?
Multi-agency operation resulted in 3 arrested for online solicitation of a minor

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A multi-agency operation on April 5, and April 6 resulted in the arrest of three people for online solicitation of a minor.

According to DPS, along with local and state agencies, conducted the operation targeting people who engaged in trying to sexually exploit children online.

As a result of the operation, law enforcement arrested three people for online solicitation of a minor charges:

  • 36-year-old Ryan Skobel of Amarillo
  • 27-year-old Michael Marry of Amarillo
  • 42-year-old Corey Bills of Lubbock

Online solicitation of a minor is a second-degree felony and punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

DPS Special Agents were assisted by DPS Highway Patrol, Randall County District Attorney’s Office,  Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

