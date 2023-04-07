Multi-agency operation resulted in 3 arrested for online solicitation of a minor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A multi-agency operation on April 5, and April 6 resulted in the arrest of three people for online solicitation of a minor.

According to DPS, along with local and state agencies, conducted the operation targeting people who engaged in trying to sexually exploit children online.

As a result of the operation, law enforcement arrested three people for online solicitation of a minor charges:

36-year-old Ryan Skobel of Amarillo

27-year-old Michael Marry of Amarillo

42-year-old Corey Bills of Lubbock

Online solicitation of a minor is a second-degree felony and punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

DPS Special Agents were assisted by DPS Highway Patrol, Randall County District Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

