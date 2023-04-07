Who's Hiring?
Lady Sandies softball wins 23rd straight with 5-2 victory over Caprock

Amarillo High softball takes down Caprock for 23rd straight win.
Amarillo High softball takes down Caprock for 23rd straight win.
By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies took down Caprock 5-2 at Lady Longhorn field on Thursday.

The win marks the 23rd straight on the season for the Lady Sandies, having only suffered one loss this year.

The win was powered by three home runs in the third inning for Amarillo High. Tatum Pendergraft, Kinsler Hanson, and Ameila Tietz each left the yard in the inning and that proved to be all the offense Tessia Guzman needed on the mound. Guzman held Caprock to just two runs and the Lady Sandies came out victorious.

