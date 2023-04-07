Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Kamala Harris to meet with expelled Tennessee lawmakers

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant in Dalton, Ga. Thursday, April 6, 2023.(Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is making a last-minute trip to Tennessee on Friday, hours after the Republican-controlled House expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the Legislature in retaliation for their role in a protest calling for more gun control in the aftermath of a school shooting in Nashville. A third Democrat was narrowly spared by a one-vote margin.

Harris will meet with lawmakers, as well as young people advocating for tougher gun control laws, according to a tweet from her spokesperson, Kirsten Allen. She will also meet privately with expelled state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson and with Rep. Gloria Johnson, who survived the vote for her ouster.

(Source: CNN, WMC, WSMV, WZTV, State of Tennessee, Covenant Presbyterian/Family Photos)

The visit comes after President Joe Biden called the expulsions “shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent.”

“Rather than debating the merits of the issue (of gun control), these Republican lawmakers have chosen to punish, silence, and expel duly-elected representatives of the people of Tennessee,” Biden said in a Thursday statement.

The oustings of Jones and Pearson, who are both Black, drew accusations of racism. Johnson, who is white, was allowed to continue to serve in the chamber. Republican leadership denied that race was a factor.

Tennessee lawmakers expelled two of three Democratic lawmakers accused of breaking House rules. (Source: WZTV, TN.GOV, CNN)

GOP leaders said Thursday’s actions — used only a handful times since the Civil War — were necessary to avoid setting a precedent that lawmakers’ disruptions of House proceedings through protest would be tolerated.

Republican state Rep. Gino Bulso said the three Democrats had “effectively conducted a mutiny.”

Most state legislatures retain the power to expel members, but it is generally a rarely-used punishment for lawmakers accused of serious misconduct.

Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones speaks about the vote to expel him. (Source: State of Tennessee via CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Cory Blake Graves
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on assault charges in custody
A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment
Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at...
Newborn surrendered to medical center under Safe Haven Act
Potter County officials are warning residents about a scam that says the victim is under...
Potter County officials warn of ‘money laundering and drug trafficking’ scam

Latest News

A jury found Tyler Jackson guilty last month of shooting and killing a man at a White Castle in...
Convicted murderer found hiding in trash can after escaping on way to courthouse, officials say
FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP...
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch due to company’s campaign with trans influencer
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
A multi-agency operation on April 5, and April 6 resulted in the arrest of three people for...
Multi-agency operation resulted in 3 arrested for online solicitation of a minor
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Criminal charge against Joe Mixon refiled for January incident, police say