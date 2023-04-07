Falcons dominating district despite playing without a home field

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons are off to a hot start this season. They are 16-3 overall and already 3-0 in district.

What is most impressive about that district start is they have scored 52 runs in those three games, and have only allowed one.

“We focus and we put in 100% effort,” senior shortstop and pitcher Josh Bass said. “When you do that, and those two come together, you’ll win games.”

“Competition is number one. We want our guys to go to the plate and compete every single pitch,” Bushland baseball head coach Joel Love said. “I feel like really for 1-9 of our guys- if one guys is off, the next guy is usually on, and when you can do that you’re going to put up some runs,” Bushland baseball head coach Joel Love said.

Bushland doesn’t have a home field. They play their home games at places such as Hodgetown or at Sandie Field at John Stiff Memorial Park. Then they have their practices at Amarillo High’s practice field or at their indoor facility called ‘The Barn’ where they can have batting practice.

This is the Falcons first season without a home field. Where their previous field once was no stands a new school building.

“They’ve done a great, probably way better job that I could ask of anybody, especially kids that age,” Coach Love said. “Wherever we practice, whatever we do, they get better. They’ve done that all year long, so I’ve been super proud of the focus and the intention behind whatever it is we ask them to do.”

Lone senior Josh Bass has been part of this Falcons program for a few years now. After a regional quarterfinals loss last year, Bass believes this team has the potential to make it further.

“The goal is to make it to state, and I think we can get there if we put in 100% effort. Our team is amazing, we got great chemistry, and our goal is state,” Bass said.

Bushland’s next game is on Friday against the Dimmitt Bobcats at Hodgetown at 4:30 p.m.

