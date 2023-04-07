Extreme wind and persistent drought in Panhandle causes wheat crop to suffer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recent severe wind combined with persistent drought conditions has damaged some of the Panhandle’s wheat supply.

Across the region we see variable wheat conditions that result from different planting times and soil moisture.

Texas A&M Agrilife says while some fields did take in a good amount of precipitation in the fall, much of the wheat crop did not receive timely rain and wasn’t able to fully develop.

“Our wheat crop is very dependent on winter precipitation and then of course those spring conditions, and when it is hot and dry in the spring we really see wheat suffer,” says Texas A&M Agrilife, Research and Extension Agronomist, Jourdan Bell.

Recent severe wind combined with persistent drought conditions has damaged some of the Panhandle’s wheat supply. (National Weather Service)

According to the National Weather Service the drought conditions will persist for several months.

Bell also says that despite those issues, wheat grain prices are strong right now.

“So that’s really going to help producers as they determine if they want to harvest the wheat for silage or possibly take it to grain.

While wheat grain prices are strong, a lack of timely spring rain could cause a more severe impact on the crop.

However, Bell says she is optimistic for the upcoming harvest season.

