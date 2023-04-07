Easter Weekend Outlook

Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT
There’s quite a bit to unpack with our holiday weekend outlook. For the rest of your Good Friday, expect nice conditions, some light breezes out of the south/southeast at 10-20 mph. Highs will be in the mid-60°s, a touch warmer than yesterday. For Saturday, we’ll continue our warm up, with highs in the 70°s with light winds. For Easter Sunday, temperatures will be warmer, and winds could be breezy at times, however, we’ll see dew points pushing into the 50°s, and pairing that with an incoming low pressure system, some showers and weak thunderstorms will be possible going into the afternoon hours. We’re not expecting anything too severe, and we’re not expecting drought busting rain, but showers and a rumble of thunder or two is certainly possible.

Keep an eye on your First Alert Weather App for the latest updates as we get closer to the weekend.

