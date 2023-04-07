Who's Hiring?
Convicted murderer found hiding in trash can after escaping on way to courthouse, officials say

Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office found the escaped inmate they were searching for on Thursday morning. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A convicted murderer who escaped custody while in route to a courthouse was found hiding in a trash can, according to officials.

Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office found Tyler Jackson on Thursday morning after he had escaped less than an hour before.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Jackson, a convicted murderer who is considered dangerous, escaped while in route to the courthouse for his sentencing.

Jackson was found two blocks from the courthouse hiding in a garbage can, officials said. He was caught within 50 minutes of his escape.

Deputies, dogs, and a helicopter were called in to help find Jackson, Stassi said. A nearby school and business were put on lockdown until Jackson was caught.

Stassi said authorities are looking into what went wrong and how Jackson was able to escape. Stassi said Jackson got out of the transport vehicle and broke through a gate.

A jury found Jackson guilty last month of shooting and killing a man at a White Castle in 2018. His sentencing for second-degree murder has been delayed three days, and an additional charge has now been added for his escape, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

