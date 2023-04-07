Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clovis man wanted for robbing Allsup’s at gunpoint has been arrested

A Clovis man who was wanted for robbing an Allsup’s at gunpoint has been arrested.
A Clovis man who was wanted for robbing an Allsup’s at gunpoint has been arrested.(Source: Clovis Police Department)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for robbing an Allsup’s at gunpoint has been arrested.

According to the Clovis Police Department, shortly after officials released the robbery information, 23-year-old Dathan Guzman turned himself in and provided information of the robbery.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Guzman charging him with the crime of armed robbery a second-degree felony.

The release say on March 29, at around 12:58 a.m., officers were called to the Allsup’s at N. Mitchell for a report of an armed robbery.

After they arrived, officers found out the store was robbed at gunpoint.

Dathan was booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Facility.

If you have any information on the robbery, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Cory Blake Graves
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on assault charges in custody
A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at...
Newborn surrendered to medical center under Safe Haven Act

Latest News

After a three year hiatus because of COVID, the Webb family in Hedley is hosting their 34th...
Webb Shooting Preserve hosts annual Easter party for the public this weekend
Recent severe wind combined with persistent drought conditions has damaged some of the...
Extreme wind and persistent drought in Panhandle causes wheat crop to suffer
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police: Suspect arrested, accused of killing elderly man in early February
A multi-agency operation on April 5, and April 6 resulted in the arrest of three people for...
Multi-agency operation resulted in 3 arrested for online solicitation of a minor
TxDOT will be closing the Old Fritch Highway for patching repairs and other work.
Road closures to impact Georgia and Bell Street, Old Fritch Highway next week