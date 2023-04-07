Clovis man wanted for robbing Allsup’s at gunpoint has been arrested

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for robbing an Allsup’s at gunpoint has been arrested.

According to the Clovis Police Department, shortly after officials released the robbery information, 23-year-old Dathan Guzman turned himself in and provided information of the robbery.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Guzman charging him with the crime of armed robbery a second-degree felony.

The release say on March 29, at around 12:58 a.m., officers were called to the Allsup’s at N. Mitchell for a report of an armed robbery.

After they arrived, officers found out the store was robbed at gunpoint.

Dathan was booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Facility.

If you have any information on the robbery, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

