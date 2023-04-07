The Beautiful Weather Continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see almost an exact repeat of yesterday, with lots of sunshine, temperatures building into the 60′s, and a slight breeze from the south in the air at about 10 to 20 mph. Tonight likely won’t be as chilly with temps dipping into the upper 30′s. Tomorrow will feature some 70′s returning to the region with slightly breezy conditions. Easter Sunday looks to be absolutely gorgeous, with temperature building into the low to mid 70′s, winds at 10-15 mph, and sunny skies. Sunday night could be our next best chance for some showers, likely looking on the scattered side, before we dry out again for the start of the next work week.

