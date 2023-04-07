Who's Hiring?
Amarilo Job Fair scheduled for Tuesday

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Job Fair is scheduled for next week.

The job fair, hosted by Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the city of Amarillo, is Tuesday, April 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall. The job fair is open to the public and is free.

More than 80 employers will be at the event, and will include a variety of employment opportunities from entry level to professional level. These opportunities will have full and part time positions in technical, health care, management, production, customer services, sales, and secretarial/clerical areas.

Some of the employers include Xcel Energy, the city of Amarillo, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Pantex, BSA Health System, and more.

Those attending the job should dress appropriately and talk to employers about career objectives, skills and why they are the right person for the company.

To see a full list of employers, go here.

